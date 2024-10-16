Shocker! Tantrik Spotted 'Treating' Snakebite Victim At District Hospital In Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A tantrik (occult) was spotted 'treating' a 30-year-old snakebite victim, ironically, at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani on Wednesday. The video shows the victim lying on the hospital bed with a drip injected in one hand and the man in pink shirt and saffron sarong and turban performing some rituals with leaves.

The clip recorded at Barwani District Hospital is circulating widely on social media.

According to information, Rakesh, the son of Saysingh and a resident of Borkund village in Pati block, was bitten by a snake while sitting outside his house.

The video shows the tantrik performing rituals on the patient while the patient is sitting on the bed, using some kind of leaves during the ritual.

His family immediately rushed him first to the Pati Community Health Centre for first aid and then to Barwani district hospital for advanced treatment.

However, alongside the medical care provided by doctors, Rakesh’s family summoned Railainga Maharaj, a local tantrik, to “exorcise” the venom.

Maharaj, a resident of Antarsabha village, was seen performing his rituals by mumbling mantras and blowing into Rakesh's ears. Onlookers were both stunned and confused as Maharaj spread neem leaves and jowar seeds on the hospital bed as part of his ritual to "remove the poison."

Despite the patient's deteriorating state, the hospital staff allowed the tantrik to continue his practices, raising concerns about the influence of superstition even in a medical environment. Thankfully, Rakesh’s condition is now stable, and he is expected to recover fully.

When questioned, tantrik Railainga Maharaj remained adamant about his methods. “I have saved countless lives from snakebites and scorpion stings using my mantras,” he claimed. “Doctors’ treatments don’t work on these cases—only tantra vidya can truly remove venom.”

This bizarre incident highlights the stark contrast between scientific medical treatment and the age-old beliefs that still persist in certain parts of rural India. Dr. Kundan Kashyap, a physician at the hospital, addressed the incident, stating, “There’s no need for superstitions in cases of snakebites. Every hospital has antidotes for venomous creatures, and with prompt treatment, there’s no reason to panic.”

As the country makes strides in space exploration and technological advancement, this episode serves as a reminder that education and awareness about modern medicine still have a long way to go in many rural areas.