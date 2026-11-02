Shocker: Dewas TI Crushed To Death By Mafia Truck During Illegal Liquor Smuggling Check | VIDEO

Shocker: Dewas TI Crushed To Death By Truck During Illegal Liquor Smuggling Check |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A police officer lost his life while trying to stop illegal liquor smuggling in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, as reported on Monday. Dilip Puri, the TI of Khategaon police station, was crushed by a truck during a vehicle-checking operation on the Nemawar Road highway.

According to information, Puri had reached the highway with his police team to check suspicious vehicles and prevent the illegal transportation of liquor. The team was stopping vehicles and checking them as part of the operation.

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: Khategaon Police Station in-charge Dilip Puri died after being run over by a truck during a police operation to intercept a vehicle allegedly carrying illicit liquor on the Harda-Nemawar highway late at night. Police said the truck driver allegedly attempted to flee after a scuffle with Puri, who fell and was crushed by the vehicle’s rear wheel. Additional SP Soumya Jain confirmed his death. Police have seized the truck and arrested its driver — IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2026

Truck Driver Allegedly Tried to Escape

During the checking, the police team attempted to stop a truck suspected of carrying illegal liquor. However, instead of stopping, the truck driver allegedly increased the speed of the vehicle.

In the process, Puri came under the truck's wheels. The impact was so severe that he did not get a chance to move away. He died on the spot.

Police Department Mourns Officer's Death

The incident has caused grief in the police department. Puri was carrying out an operation against illegal liquor transportation when the accident took place.

Police officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and started an investigation.

A Liquor Mafia Truck Runs Over Police Officer in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas * Dewas' Khategaon police station in-charge (TI) Dilip Puri was crushed to death by a truck allegedly carrying illegal liquor in Dewas district on Sunday night. Acting on a tip-off about a liquor-smuggling vehicle, Inspector Puri rushed with his team to the Indore-Betul Highway late on Sunday night. Nemawar police (Dewas) were also chasing the same truck. The police team found the vehicle parked along the highway divider. Inspector Puri asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. Instead, the driver drove the vehicle over him. Puri was struck by the rear wheels. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Despite nearly two hours of CPR and medical treatment, he could not be saved and succumbed to his injuries. बाकि प्रदेश में शांति है। — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) November 2, 2026

Investigation Underway

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are trying to establish how the truck was transporting liquor and what exactly happened during the checking operation.

The role of the truck driver and other details related to the incident are also being examined.

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari criticises BJP

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari strongly criticised the state government over the death of Khategaon TI Dilip Puri, who was allegedly crushed by a truck while trying to stop illegal liquor smuggling in Dewas.

प्रदेशवासियों, वीडियो में स्ट्रेचर पर ले जाया जा रहा शव, उस पुलिस अधिकारी का है, जो अवैध शराब का कारोबार रोकने पहुंचा और शराब तस्करों के वाहन ने उसे कुचलकर मार डाला! यह सिर्फ एक पुलिस अधिकारी की हत्या नहीं, प्रदेश में शराब माफियाओं के बढ़ते दुस्साहस के सामने लाज लुटा चुकी, निर्वस्त्र कानून व्यवस्था की "मौत" का भी पुख्ता सबूत है! यह प्रमाण है, देश के सबसे असफल/नाकारा गृहमंत्री की कार्यशैली का! यह साक्ष्य है, वल्लभ भवन की पांचवी मंजिल के संरक्षण में पल और पनप रहे शराब के अवैध धंधे का! जब तस्कर पुलिस को कुचलने का दुस्साहस करने लगें, तो पूछना पड़ेगा, हत्यारों किसका संरक्षण है? भ्रष्ट/निकम्मी मोहन सरकार क्या लूटने के लिए ही सत्ता में बनी रहेगी? इंदौर-बैतूल हाईवे की घटना ने कानून-व्यवस्था और पुलिसकर्मियों की सुरक्षा पर फिर से गंभीर सवाल खड़ा किया है! यह मप्र के नकारा गृहमंत्री की कार्यशैली पर भी फिर से बड़ा प्रश्न चिह्न है! दुखद घटना में कर्तव्य निभाते हुए जान गंवाने वाले पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर श्री दिलीप पुरी जी को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति भी मैं गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं! गृहमंत्री बनाम मुख्यमंत्री जी, केवल बयान और कार्रवाई के दावों से काम नहीं चलेगा! जनता कैसे माने कि आपकी सरकार जिंदा है? तस्करी नेटवर्क की निष्पक्ष जांच करें! जिम्मेदारों पर कठोर कार्रवाई भी करें! @AmitShah @NarendraModi @DrMohanYadav51 — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 2, 2026

Calling the incident evidence of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Patwari questioned the government's handling of the growing liquor mafia and accused it of allowing illegal liquor trade to flourish. He also targeted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the Home Minister, demanding an impartial investigation into the liquor smuggling network and strict action against those responsible. Patwari paid tribute to the deceased police officer and expressed condolences to his famil