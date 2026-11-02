Shocker: Dewas TI Crushed To Death By Mafia Truck During Illegal Liquor Smuggling Check | VIDEO

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A police officer lost his life while trying to stop illegal liquor smuggling in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, as reported on Monday. Dilip Puri, the TI of Khategaon police station, was crushed by a truck during a vehicle-checking operation on the Nemawar Road highway.
According to information, Puri had reached the highway with his police team to check suspicious vehicles and prevent the illegal transportation of liquor. The team was stopping vehicles and checking them as part of the operation.
Truck Driver Allegedly Tried to Escape
During the checking, the police team attempted to stop a truck suspected of carrying illegal liquor. However, instead of stopping, the truck driver allegedly increased the speed of the vehicle.
In the process, Puri came under the truck's wheels. The impact was so severe that he did not get a chance to move away. He died on the spot.
Police Department Mourns Officer's Death
The incident has caused grief in the police department. Puri was carrying out an operation against illegal liquor transportation when the accident took place.
Police officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and started an investigation.
Investigation Underway
The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are trying to establish how the truck was transporting liquor and what exactly happened during the checking operation.
The role of the truck driver and other details related to the incident are also being examined.
PCC Chief Jitu Patwari criticises BJP
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari strongly criticised the state government over the death of Khategaon TI Dilip Puri, who was allegedly crushed by a truck while trying to stop illegal liquor smuggling in Dewas.
Calling the incident evidence of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Patwari questioned the government's handling of the growing liquor mafia and accused it of allowing illegal liquor trade to flourish. He also targeted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the Home Minister, demanding an impartial investigation into the liquor smuggling network and strict action against those responsible. Patwari paid tribute to the deceased police officer and expressed condolences to his famil