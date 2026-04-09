Indore Cab Driver Death: 30-Year-Old Cab Driver Hangs Self, Accuses Cop Of Demanding ₹50K For Releasing His Wrongly Seized Car In Last VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old cab driver hanged himself to death after allegedly being harassed by a cop over a minor accident in Indore. The victim driver shared his last video, accusing a police officer of wrongly seizing his car and demanding Rs 50,000 for releasing it.

The driver, Abhishek Patil was from a Marathi family and was the main bread earner of the family. Before taking the extreme step, he reportedly drank beer and ate biryani and then recorded the emotional video explaining the reasons. He even showed the beer and biryani in the video.

“I am ending my life because of this. That police officer should not live happily. He must at least be suspended.”

He also said he had never consumed alcohol or eaten non-vegetarian food, but was doing so, because of the mental harassement by the police.

Patil alleged that the officer beat him and threatened to send him to jail if he did not pay ₹50,000. He claimed that the other driver and the police officer had joined together and were pressuring and threatening him.

Watch the video below :

Patil was the main bread earner

Officials said in a video, that Sub-Inspector Manohar has been removed from active duty and attached to line duties, while some reports say he has been suspended.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Abhishek Patil. He worked as a cab driver and was the main earner of his family. His father works in scrap collection, while his two brothers earn by riding for Rapido.

Minor collision on April 6

According to the video he recorded before his death, the incident started on the night of April 6, 2026 in the Rajendranagar area. Patil said his car hit another vehicle after the car in front suddenly applied brakes.

He claimed the other driver was drunk and demanded ₹25,000 even though the car only had a small dent that could be repaired for about ₹500–₹1000.

The other driver reportedly called the police helpline 112 Emergency Helpline. Patil alleged that when Sub-Inspector Manohar arrived from the Rajendranagar Police Station, he demanded ₹50,000 to release the vehicle.

After the video surfaced, officials said that Sub-Inspector Manohar has been removed from active duty and attached to line duties, while some reports say he has been suspended.

However, Indore Police have denied the bribery allegations so far and said that the matter is being investigated.