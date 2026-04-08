MP News: 10-day PNG Supply Deadline For Connected Households, Says ACS Rashmi Arun Shami |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Chief Secretary, food and civil supplies, Rashmi Arun Shami instructed that supply of piped natural gas (PNG) should be ensured within 10 days for households already connected to the PNG line.

Such households should be informed that if they do not opt for PNG supply, their LPG supply will be discontinued within three months. She issued these instructions to Additional District Magistrates (ADM) and officials of municipal corporations and municipalities during a video conference on Wednesday.

She directed officials to provide PNG connections on a priority basis to institutions and reformatory homes of the Home Department, police, CRPF, defence establishments, officers’ colonies, general administration pool houses, Police Headquarters and police colonies. Officials informed the meeting that a list of residents in areas where PNG lines have been laid has been prepared.

Preparations are underway to organise camps in colonies. District authorities have been directed to involve corporators and civic body officials in these camps to promote PNG connections. During the meeting, directions were issued to identify industrial units in areas adjoining PNG networks and shift them to PNG.

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Municipal corporations have also been instructed to promote PNG through jingles on garbage collection vehicles. Additionally, directions have been issued to supply commercial gas cylinders up to a limit of 70% to marriage gardens and street vendors.