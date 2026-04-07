MP News: State Sets Target Of Two Lakh PNG Connections In Three Months

Bhopal News: 70,000–75,000 Homes To Get PNG In City; Connections Targeted Within Three Months |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has set a target of providing two lakh new Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections in three months to all City Gas Distribution (CGD) institutions. It has also instructed them to carry out daily monitoring of applications received for PNG connections. In the last one day, 225 new PNG connections were provided in the state.

This was informed during the Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting held to review the supply of domestic gas and fuel at Mantralaya on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput and MSME Minister Chetan Kasyap are part of the Group of Ministers constituted by the state government to ensure the availability of cooking gas and fuel in the state.

The GoM directed officials to ensure the availability of commercial gas cylinders up to district and tehsil levels along with domestic gas supply.

The GoM was informed that gas cylinder booking in urban areas is being done at an interval of 25 days, while the period is 45 days in rural areas. LPG booking is normal under the present circumstances.

State Nodal Officer Ajay Shrivastava said that as per Central Government directives, commercial gas cylinders are being provided up to a limit of 70%. Initially, the supply of commercial gas cylinders was only 20%.

Regarding PNG connections, CGD institutions have been directed to upload pipeline details on the PM Gati Shakti portal of the Government of India. PNG connections will be provided to households where pipelines have reached.