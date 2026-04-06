Bhopal News: 70,000–75,000 Homes To Get PNG In City; Connections Targeted Within Three Months |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has set a target to provide PNG gas connections to 70,000–75,000 households in Bhopal within three months.

At present, there are over 25,000 domestic PNG connections in the district. The pipeline network has also been extended to several residential colonies covering around 42,000 households across district. These households are expected to receive connections over the next three months.

The city gas distribution company said natural gas is currently being supplied to 8,000 households through domestic connections. Additionally, PNG connections can be provided immediately to 42,000 households upon submission of applications.

Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Singh convened a meeting on Monday to review key activities related to the development of urban gas distribution infrastructure in the district.

During the meeting, officials said that under the City Gas Distribution Policy 2025 issued by the Food Supply Department, a single-window CGD portal has been established through the Collector’s office. The portal aims to ensure rapid implementation of infrastructure for supplying natural gas via pipelines for domestic, industrial and commercial use across the district. Under this system, once the city gas distribution company applies for permissions from all departments with required documents, approvals will be granted within 24 hours.