MP News: Minor Abducted, Drugged And Raped For Several Days In Sheopur; Police Rescues Her From Hotel | Representational Image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A minor was abducted on gun point, dragged to a hotel, administered sedatives and raped for several days in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur, as reported on Thursday.

According to information, the crime occurred in Vijaypur of Sheopur and came to light after her father lodged a complaint with police.

As soon as informed, a team from Vijaypur Police Station located and rescued the victim from the Madhbala Hotel in Kailaras.

Victim alleges police conspired in accused’s favor

However, the case has now taken a new turn when the minor girl and her father filed a complaint with SP Sudhir Kumar Agarwal.

They alleged the Vijaypur Station In-charge and a female constable conspired to shield the accused, failed to conduct a medical examination of the victim, and attempted to frame them in a false case.

Read Also MP News: Man Gets Life Sentence Without Remission For Repeated Rape Of Minor Daughter

The victim alleges that the accused - identified as Surendra Gurjar, a resident of Chhapar - abducted her at gunpoint and, over the course of 2 days, administered intoxicants to her while repeatedly raping her.

She further claimed that the Station In-charge and the female constable pressured her not to undergo a medical examination, to alter her statement in court, and threatened to implicate her father in a false case.

Succumbing to this pressure, the victim initially provided false statements in court. However, as the matter gained momentum, SP Sudhir Kumar Agarwal directed SDOP Raghavendra Singh Tomar to conduct an investigation and assured strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

The investigation into this case is now being conducted by SDOP Raghavendra Singh Tomar.