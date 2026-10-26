55-Year-Old Man Falls From Terrace, Dies During UP Police Chase In Datia; Family Alleges Cops Kicked Him | VIDEO

Elderly Man Falls From Terrace, Dies During UP Police Chase In Datia; Family Alleges Cops Kicked Him | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tragedy struck a family in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district after the 55-year-old father of a man suspected of eloping with a woman died following a fall from the terrace of his house during a police operation on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ramji Goswami, a resident of Udina village under Gondon police station limits.

A police team from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district had reached the village to search for Ramji's son, Bhure Goswami, who had allegedly eloped with a woman from Uttar Pradesh eight to 10 days ago.

The UP Police team, accompanied by the woman's family members, reached Udina village in a car on Sunday.

However, when the police could not find Bhure at his house, they allegedly tried to arrest his father. During the police action, Ramji fell from the terrace of his house and died.

UP Police In Datia VIDEO Surfaces

A video from Datia district has also emerged, showing the deceased and an elderly woman grieving the loss. The video also shows police personnels enetering a red car which leaving the spot despite villagers' attempts to stop it.

UP- जालौन भूरे गोस्वामी जालौन से एक लड़की को भगाकर ले गया। पुलिस उसे पकड़ने के लिए मध्य प्रदेश के दतिया में उसके गांव गई। आरोपी भूरे अपने घर नहीं मिला। पुलिस ने उसके पिता रामजी गोस्वामी को गिरफ्तार करने की कोशिश की। गिरफ्तारी के दौरान आरोपी का पिता छत से गिर गया और उसकी मौत हो गई। आरोप है कि पुलिस ने आरोपी के पिता को छत पर दौड़ते वक्त लात मारी थी। — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) October 26, 2026

Family Alleges Police Kicked Victim From Terrace

Ramji's younger brother, Guddu Goswami, alleged that UP Police personnel kicked Ramji while chasing him on the terrace, causing him to fall to his death.

Following the incident, angry villagers allegedly tried to stop the UP Police vehicle. However, the driver sped away from the spot.

Local Police Unaware Of UP Police Raid

After receiving information about the incident, Gondon police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The Gondon police station in-charge said the local police had not been informed about the UP Police action in advance.

Police took possession of the body. The exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident will become clear only after a detailed investigation.