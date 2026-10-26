 55-Year-Old Man Falls From Terrace, Dies During UP Police Chase In Datia; Family Alleges Cops Kicked Him | VIDEO
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HomeBhopal55-Year-Old Man Falls From Terrace, Dies During UP Police Chase In Datia; Family Alleges Cops Kicked Him | VIDEO

55-Year-Old Man Falls From Terrace, Dies During UP Police Chase In Datia; Family Alleges Cops Kicked Him | VIDEO

A 55-year-old man, Ramji Goswami, died after falling from his terrace during a UP Police operation in Datia district on Sunday. Police were searching for his son, who allegedly eloped with a woman. Ramji's family alleged that police personnel kicked him off the terrace. Local police, reportedly unaware of the operation, have launched an investigation into the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 26, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
55-Year-Old Man Falls From Terrace, Dies During UP Police Chase In Datia; Family Alleges Cops Kicked Him | VIDEO
Elderly Man Falls From Terrace, Dies During UP Police Chase In Datia; Family Alleges Cops Kicked Him | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tragedy struck a family in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district after the 55-year-old father of a man suspected of eloping with a woman died following a fall from the terrace of his house during a police operation on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ramji Goswami, a resident of Udina village under Gondon police station limits.

A police team from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district had reached the village to search for Ramji's son, Bhure Goswami, who had allegedly eloped with a woman from Uttar Pradesh eight to 10 days ago.

The UP Police team, accompanied by the woman's family members, reached Udina village in a car on Sunday.

However, when the police could not find Bhure at his house, they allegedly tried to arrest his father. During the police action, Ramji fell from the terrace of his house and died.

UP Police In Datia VIDEO Surfaces

A video from Datia district has also emerged, showing the deceased and an elderly woman grieving the loss. The video also shows police personnels enetering a red car which leaving the spot despite villagers' attempts to stop it.

Family Alleges Police Kicked Victim From Terrace

Ramji's younger brother, Guddu Goswami, alleged that UP Police personnel kicked Ramji while chasing him on the terrace, causing him to fall to his death.

Following the incident, angry villagers allegedly tried to stop the UP Police vehicle. However, the driver sped away from the spot.

Local Police Unaware Of UP Police Raid

After receiving information about the incident, Gondon police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The Gondon police station in-charge said the local police had not been informed about the UP Police action in advance.

Police took possession of the body. The exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident will become clear only after a detailed investigation.

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