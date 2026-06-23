Shishukunj Illness Case: Number Of Sick Students Rises To 150; Complaints Began 2 Days Before Parents’ Protest In Indore -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 150 students of a school in Indore reportedly fell ill after consuming food at school, sparking concern among parents and drawing the attention of authorities on Monday.

The incident came to light after videos surfaced on social media and parents created a ruckus at the school.

However, the issue had started two days earlier, on June 20, when several children complained of vomiting, diarrhoea, throat infection, uneasiness, and indigestion after lunch.

At first, parents were unsure whether their children had fallen sick because of food eaten at school or something consumed at home.

But as the number of cases increased, parents began sharing updates in the school’s private WhatsApp group. Soon, many families reported similar symptoms in their children.

Although the school remained closed on Sunday, complaints about sick children continued.

Many parents also sent emails to the school management regarding the matter. By Monday, the school had received around 35 complaints.

Some students who came to school on Monday were sent back home after they felt unwell.

The matter escalated in the afternoon when a large number of parents gathered at the school and demanded action.

Several parents also filed complaints with officials from the district administration, health department, food safety department, and education department.

Following the complaints, a joint team of officials visited the school to investigate the matter.

The school is known for having children from several high-profile families, including IAS, IPS, IFS officers, industrialists, doctors, and engineers.