62 Students Fall Ill After Yoga Day Meal At Shishukunj International School In Indore; Parents Stage Protest -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 62 students fell ill in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after they consumed a Yoga Day meal at Shishukunj International School, as reported on Monday.

According to information, the school is located in Jhalaria. The affected children, studying from Kindergarten to Class 4, began complaining of severe stomach pain, vomiting, and fever soon after returning home.

Many parents rushed their children to nearby private hospitals and pediatric clinics, where doctors confirmed cases of food poisoning, gastroenteritis, and dehydration.

Some children were reported to be in serious condition due to weakness caused by continuous vomiting.

The incident sparked massive protests by parents on Monday morning.

Video surfaces

A video from the school premises showed a large number of angry parents gathered inside the reception area, confronting school authorities and demanding answers over the alleged negligence and delay in response.

Outside the campus, several parents staged a protest and raised slogans against the school management, demanding strict action against those responsible for the food and water arrangements.

The incident also affected attendance, with many parents choosing not to send their children to school on Monday over safety concerns.

Parents’ representatives have approached the district administration and the health department, demanding an independent inquiry into the matter.

They have also sought laboratory testing of leftover food samples and a complete inspection of the school’s drinking water system.

The school management has not released any official statement so far, despite growing public anger.

Local authorities have now started an investigation to identify the exact cause of the illness and determine whether contaminated food or water led to the incident.

Notably, this is the second major safety lapse at the school in recent months.

In November 2025, five students were injured after a chemistry experiment went wrong during a classroom demonstration.