Bihar: Over 250 Children Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal Infested With Dead Snake In Saharsa School

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Bihar: On Thursday, more than 250 children reportedly feel ill after eating the mid-day meal at Government Middle School, Baluaha in Saharsa.

According to Amar Ujala, the incident took place in the Mahisi block of the district, where students began complaining of stomach pain, vomiting, dizziness and uneasiness shortly after eating lunch. Panic spread quickly across the school campus as children started falling sick one after another.

Disturbing news from Mahishi, Saharsa, Bihar. Aound 800 children from three schools reportedly fell critically ill after consuming a mid-day meal in which a dead snake was allegedly found. All three schools were receiving food from the same NGO. This is happening right outside… pic.twitter.com/awAV4NaQMm — Pratyush Raj (@pratyush93_raj) May 7, 2026

Teachers and local residents rushed the affected students to the health centre in Mahisi. The sudden arrival of such a large number of children created chaos at the hospital premises.

Children taken ill soon after meal

As per the report, the children were served rice and lentils at around 10 am. According to the report, many students complaining of severe stomach pain, vomiting and dizziness.

What turned the situation even more alarming was the claim that a dead baby snake was found in one of the plates. A video linked to the incident has since been circulating widely on social media, triggering concern across the area.

Many referred to Sadar hospital

The news prompted an immediate response from the district administration and the health department. Rajnarayan Prasad reached Mahisi along with a team of health officials to review treatment arrangements.

Speaking to reporters, the Civil Surgeon said that prima facie the incident appears to be a case of food poisoning. He said all the children were given immediate treatment and those who appeared more serious were referred to Saharsa Sadar Hospital as a precaution.

Officials later said the condition of the children had stabilised and that all of them are currently out of danger.

Following reports of a dead snake being found in a plate, a forensic team reached the school.

The FSL team collected food samples and other material from the school premises. Officials said the exact cause of the incident will become clear only after the laboratory report is examined.

In villages around Mahisi, the mid-day meal programme is often the most reliable meal of the day for many children. That is why the sight of dozens of children being taken to hospital within minutes caused panic far beyond the school gates.

For now, there is some relief as doctors have said the situation is under control, and all the affected children are reported to be recovering. But for many families in Mahisi, Thursday’s incident has raised questions about the safety and monitoring of meals served in government schools.