Sharadiya Navratri 2026: MP CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Maa Kali Temple In Ujjain; Devotees Throng Baglamukhi Temple | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sharadiya Navratri celebrations continued across Madhya Pradesh, with large numbers of devotees visiting the famous Maa Baglamukhi Temple in the Malwa region on the final day of the festival. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at the Maa Kali Temple in Ujjain's Bengali Market. Meanwhile, the traditional government-organised Nagar Puja was held at Ujjain's Chaubis Khamba Mata Temple on Monday, with prayers for peace, prosperity and public welfare.

काली काली महाकाली कालिके परमेश्वरी। सर्वानन्दकरी देवी नारायणि नमोऽस्तुते।। आज महानवमी के पावन अवसर पर बंगाली कॉलोनी, उज्जैन स्थित काली बाड़ी मंदिर में विराजमान श्री काली माता के दर्शन-पूजन कर प्रदेशवासियों के सुख, समृद्धि और खुशहाली की कामना की। जय माता दी! https://t.co/vYDqd9MhtU — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 19, 2026

#WATCH | Ujjain | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at the Maa Kali Temple in Bengali Market https://t.co/yPeyDOhZCR — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

Devotees Throng Baglamukhi Temple

A large number of devotees gathered at the famous Maa Baglamukhi Temple in the Malwa region to offer prayers and seek blessings on the final day of Sharadiya Navratri.

The temple, dedicated to Goddess Baglamukhi, attracts devotees from different parts of Madhya Pradesh and other states.

Devotees visited the temple for darshan and participated in religious rituals as the Navratri festival drew to a close.

Malwa, Madhya Pradesh: On the final day of Sharadiya Navratri, a large number of devotees are visiting the world-famous Maa Baglamukhi Temple for darshan. https://t.co/dSlJ3P7VCr — IANS (@ians_india) October 19, 2026

CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Maa Kali Temple in Bengali Market, Ujjain, and offered prayers during the Navratri celebrations.

The Chief Minister sought blessings at the temple on the occasion of the festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her various forms.

Traditional Nagar Puja In Ujjain

On Monday, Maha Ashtami, Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma performed the traditional government-organised Nagar Puja at the Chaubis Khamba Mata Temple.

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The officials offered prayers to Goddess Mahamaya and Mahalaya, presented solah shringar, chunri and traditional offerings, and flagged off the Nagar Puja procession.

As part of the ceremony, prayers are offered at around 40 temples across the city. The procession concludes at the Handi Phod Bhairav Temple at night.

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Collector Singh said the traditional ceremony was organised to pray for the peace, happiness and prosperity of residents. He also extended greetings on Maha Ashtami and Navami.

The Nagar Puja is an important part of Ujjain's ancient religious and cultural traditions and is organised every year during Navratri.