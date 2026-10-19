Indore's 2.5-Km Chunari Yatra Draws Massive Crowds, CM Mohan Yadav Leads Grand Procession To Bijasan Mata Temple | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive Vishal Chunari Yatra, billed as Madhya Pradesh’s largest, was held in Indore on the occasion of Navratri, with a 2.5-km-long chunari adorned with millions of stars offered to Bijasan Mata.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated the procession at Bada Ganpati Square, where he addressed devotees and extended greetings on Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali. He later boarded a decorated vehicle and proceeded towards Lalbaug.

The procession passed through Wireless Square, Kalani Nagar, Aerodrome Police Station, Panchsheel Nagar, Babu Murai Colony and the airport entrance before reaching Bijasan Mata Temple.

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silawat, State president Hemant Yadav, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Malini Gaud and Mahendra Hardia, city president Sumit Mishra and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava were among those present.

The spectacular religious procession combined devotion with a large-scale public gathering. Authorities implemented traffic diversions on several major roads to manage the movement of devotees.