Shaping Futures: MP Govt Relaxes Minimum Age Limit For Class 9 Admissions

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move aimed at enhancing educational opportunities, the state government has decided to relax the minimum age limit for admission to Class 9 for the upcoming academic session 2024-25.

This decision, announced following a proposal from the commissioner of public education aims to address the challenges faced by 876 students and their parents in the Bhikangaon Assembly.

The order, dated July 8 and signed by OL Mandloi, deputy secretary of the school education department has brought a sigh of relief to families impacted by the stringent age criteria. Until now, children born after December 31, 2010, were ineligible for class 9 admission due to being younger than the required age of 13 years.

The policy change acknowledges the increasing demand to accommodate younger students who have demonstrated readiness for higher grades despite their age. This adjustment is particularly pertinent in Bhikangaon, where the practice of admitting children to class 1 at a younger age has resulted in students reaching Class 8 at around age of 12.

While this decision is welcomed by many, concerns linger among parents and educators regarding its implementation and potential impact on academic progression. Calls have been made to the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to consider transitional measures for affected students, ensuring a smooth adjustment to the new requirements.

Revised order received

When contacted, Manoj Shrivas, principal, School of Excellence in Bhikangaon admitted that the new directive has been issued regarding the age requirements for admission of students in class 9. The rules have been relaxed, allowing admission for children under the age of 13.

Age criteria

Class Minimum age (as of April 1) Maximum age

Nursery 3 years 4.5 years

KG 1 4 years 5.5 years

KG 2 5 years 6.5 years

Class 1 6 years 7.5 years