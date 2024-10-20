 'Seventh' Hoax Bomb Threat In 10 Months: Security Tightened At Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai International Airport
The threat was posted on ‘X’ by a handle with a username ‘schizophrenia111,’ which mentioned 10 men, each one with a bomb, have boarded five different planes across the nation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
'Seventh' Hoax Bomb Threat In 10 Months: Security Tightened At Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai International Airport | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘seventh’ bomb threat, in the past 10 months, was received by Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai International Airport, following which the security was heightened at the place on Sunday. The threat was posted on ‘X’ by a handle named ‘schizophrenia111,’ which mentioned 9 other bombs planted in 4 other planes. 

The tweet which was posted at 12:57 Pm on October 20, 2024 read,

“Hi. 10 Men are onboard 5 of your planes with bombs, (2 on each).

-Flight 91528

-Flight 91621

-Flight 91675

-Flight 91692

-Flight 91752

Everyone will end up in a grave.”

However, the post and the handle is now unavailable on 'X'.

Bomb threats frequent 

The alert came just before a flight from Indore to Delhi that departed at 12:23 Pm. The flight landed in Delhi at 1:59 Pm. After the threat was posted, security measures were increased at both Indore and Delhi airports.

This isn’t the first time the Indore airport has received bomb threats. In the past 10 months, multiple threats have been reported, prompting increased security measures each time. Some of the recent threats were received on June 18, June 20, May 18, April 29, September 4, and October 4.

In earlier incidents, an email was sent to the airport security chief threatening to blow up the airport, which led to an immediate response from local police. Authorities are continuously investigating and monitoring for any potential threats to ensure passenger safety.

