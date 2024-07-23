SENSATIONAL | Indore Fire Brigade Inept To Fight Flames; Ill-Equipped Fire Safety Department Waiting For Revival

Outdated fire tenders parked at the station | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Is the city ready for any major fire mishap? The city has been expanding at a rapid pace but fire saviours of the city are crippled due to lack of fire equipment and personnel for the past several years. No new fire station has been built in the last 27 years and the current five stations are in old densely populated areas such as the central and western part of the city. The city has expanded rapidly towards the bypass for many kilometres where there is not a single fire station to quickly swing into action.

No new recruitment has been made in the last 15 years as well as no new vehicles have been purchased in the past 19 years. As a result, the city’s fire department has ageing personnel and outdated equipment. The officials only act when a major fire incident occurs in the city otherwise they rest continuing with their negligence and do little to address chronic issues afflicting the fire brigade department.

Meanwhile, chief superintendent (CS) of the fire department Shashikant Kankane said, ‘We are getting staff from the Municipal Corporation whenever we need. Approximately 8 to 10 personnel have been deployed by the IMC at each fire station. Fire vehicles used to be expensive, costing at least Rs 10 crore and purchasing them requires government-level permission. The government allocated Rs 400 crore for the fire department across the state and Indore will get a fair amount from it.’

The fire department received a total of 446 fire calls across the city in the first five months of 2024, compared to 804 fire calls in entire 2023. The situation worsens during summer and festive seasons such as Diwali and Dussehra when firecrackers are used, leading to increased fire incidents. According to fire department data, only one person lost his life this year in fire incidents across the city, while firefighters saved 107 lives during such incidents.

The authorities must recognise that the fire brigade is not just an emergency response team but an essential public safety service. It needs long-term planning, consistent funding and proactive recruitment to ensure that the department can effectively protect the citizens before another tragedy strikes and lives are lost that could have been prevented.

Fire dept severely understaffed

The fire personnel are becoming older and less physically capable of handling the demanding nature of their jobs. Several experienced firefighters have retired and without new recruits to replace them, the department is severely understaffed. This lack of manpower means longer response times and increased danger for both firefighters and the citizens they strive to protect.

No new fire tenders purchased in last 19 years

As no new fire tenders have been purchased in the last 19 years, the department's vehicles sometimes break down or fail to perform efficiently, putting lives and property at risk. In some major fire incidents, the fire tender of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), which is equipped with modern equipment, is called to douse the flames.

No new fire station in last 27 years

The city is expanding rapidly but no new fire station has been built in the last 27 years. The city has five fire stations at Moti Tabela, Gandhi Hall, Lakshmi Bai Nagar, Sanwer Road and GNT Market. The last station was built in 1997. CS Kankane said, ‘Two new stations will be built at MR 10 and Super Corridor in the next two to three years for which a proposal has been sent to the government three months ago.’

Major fire incidents this year

On March 13, a major fire broke out in an IT office situated on the fourth floor of Industry House. More than 100 people were stuck in the building who were brought out safely. On April 14, a major fire broke out at Machaan rooftop bar and restaurant situated on the fifth floor of Tower-61, opposite C-21 Mall. The intense fire engulfed the entire floor of the building.

Indore: 7 New Fire Stations To Come Up In City

-New fire tenders equipped with state-of-the-art facilities will also be purchased

-Collector Asheesh Singh said in a meeting

For quick and effective control over fire accidents, fire fighting systems of the city will be strengthened and expanded further. Under this initiative, 7 new fire stations will be set up in the city. New vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art facilities will also be purchased for these fire stations. On the other hand, 7 STP plants will be built in the city for purification of Kshipra and Kanh rivers.

Collector Asheesh Singh informed about the above in a meeting held here on Monday. IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma, Additional Collector Gaurav Benal, CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, Additional Collectors Sapna Lovanshi, Rajendra Raghuvanshi, Roshan Rai, Nisha Damor and other officials were present in the meeting. Collector Singh discussed about improving fire fighting system of the city. On this occasion, it was told that while on one hand fire fighting arrangements are being ensured in big and crowded buildings, on the other, an action plan has also been prepared to strengthen the fire fighting system.

Under this, new fire stations will be built in the city at Nipania, Kanadia, Palda, Khandwa Road, between Hawa Bungalow to Rajendra Nagar CAT, Gandhi Nagar area and the area between Bapat Square to Dewas Naka. Along with this, new vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art facilities will also be purchased. Collector Singh directed officials to identify land for proposed fire stations so that work can be started soon.

Collector Singh also said that 7 STP plants will be built in the city for purification of Kshipra and Kanh rivers. The process of land allocation for this is underway. He also reviewed resolution of cases registered in CM Helpline in the meeting. He directed that all departments should ensure resolution of cases within the time limit. Action will be taken if negligence is found in resolving cases. He also directed to speed up the ongoing campaign against beggary. He said that the restrictive order issued recently should be ensured to be followed. He ordered to take action if violation of the order is found.

Upcoming fire stations

-Nipania

-Kanadia

-Palda

-Khandwa Road

-Between Hawa Bungalow to Rajendra Nagar CAT

-Gandhi Nagar area

-Between Bapat Square to Dewas Naka