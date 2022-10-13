Sendhwa: Man held for abducting and raping minor girl

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police arrested an accused who abducted and raped an eight-year-old girl in Sendhwa on Thursday morning.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Shinde (34), a resident of Talawadi Mohalla, Sendhwa. The police arrested him from Chotti Vijasan on AB Road where he was waiting for someone to flee to Maharashtra. He was situated barely a couple of kilometres away from the Maharashtra border.

During police interrogation, the accused confessed that on Wednesday, he abducted the girl from her school by telling her that he would take her to meet her father. Later he took her to a deserted place on the outskirts of the town and violated her.

Failing to see their child at the school, her parents lodged her missing complaint to Sendhwa police.

Sendhwa police, taking cognizance of the matter, began a search operation and a few hours later, they recovered the girl.

Based on her statement, police began a manhunt for the accused and got successful on Thursday morning.

The police registered a case under Section 363, 366, 376, 376(AB), 506 of the Indian Penal Code along with 3/4, 5m/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO Act).

There was resentment among the locals after the incident as they were demanding stern action against the accused.

