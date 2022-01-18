Sendhwa: Janjatiya Vichar Manch accuses MLA of encouraging conversion, latter denies

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Janjatiya Vichar Manch (JVM) torched an effigy of sitting Sendhwa MLA Gyarsilal Rawat for misleading the tribal society on Monday. Manch members submitted a memorandum to Sendhwa SDM as well.

Recently, MLA Rawat had participated in a programme organised in Vagmaria Falia of Jhopali village. At the event, he allegedly encouraged tribals to leave their customs and culture and adopt Christianity.

Members of the forum said that it was a case of encouraging conversion and administration should take action against MLA Rawat. They also demanded MLA’s resignation.

Contacted MLA Rawat said that he had been called in a programme and added, “I am a follower of Gayatri samaj and respect every religion. I never asked people to convert to another religion.”

