Sendhwa: Eight get life term in Sanjay Jhanwar murder case

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A court of additional sessions judge Class-II Rupesh Naik here in Sendhwa sentenced to life imprisonment eight accused in connection with the Bharatiya Jan Shakti (BJS) leader Sanjay Jhanwar murder case.

The court also acquitted eight accused in the case, while judgment on two others is pending as they are still on the run.

Earlier, on July 24, 2008, when Sanjay Jhanwar reached his stock market office located on AB Road, the accused entered his office between 10.30 am and 11.00 am, shot him dead and escaped from the spot.

Those who were convicted include Ajay Joshi, Vishal Sharma, Ganesh Soni, Santosh Shukla, Shakti, Dadi, Lekha and Lalla. The other two who are still on the run include main accused Gopal Joshi and Praveen. One more accused, Vimal, died earlier.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:03 PM IST