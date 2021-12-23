Indore: 6,300 cannabis seized this year by DRI, over Rs 76 crore of items seized by the agency this year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted a strict drive against illicit trafficking of cannabis in Indore on Wednesday. The team confiscated 392.79 kg of cannabis and arrested one person.

Officials said that specific intelligence was gathered by the DRI unit that a person would be transporting a huge quantity of cannabis concealed in a truck having cover cargo as CNG gas cylinders.

Accordingly, surveillance was mounted for the suspected vehicle and officers of the DRI unit of Indore intercepted a truck with a registration number of Maharashtra near Indore.

Upon searching it, packets containing cannabis weighing 393 kg worth Rs 78 lakh were recovered and seized. The driver of the vehicle admitted his role in possession and transportation of cannabis. He was arrested under the NDPS Act and produced before the NDPS court of Indore. Further investigations are in progress in this NDPS case.

THIS YEAR DRI’s ACTION SO FAR

In the current financial year, officers of DRI’s Indore zonal unit in various operations seized approximately…

§ 6,300 kg of ganja (cannabis)

§ 58 kg of foreign origin gold

§ 4,545 kg of foreign origin silver

§ 8 lakh sticks of smuggled cigarettes

§ Cash worth Rs 4 crore

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:26 PM IST