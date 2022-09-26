e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSendhwa: Forest Department raids furniture firm for illegally using teak wood

Sendhwa: Forest Department raids furniture firm for illegally using teak wood

Notably, Khandwa forest circle chief conservator RP Rai has released a zero-tolerance policy towards forest crimes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Forest Department of Sendhwa raided a furniture-making firm in Niwali, Sendhwa on Sunday for illegally using teak wood for making furniture. The said action was executed by Sendhwa deputy forest divisional officer Mani Shankar Mishra and his team under the guidance of senior forest divisional officer Anupam Sharma. Notably, Khandwa forest circle chief conservator RP Rai has released a zero-tolerance policy towards forest crimes.

According to forest officer Sharma, accused Wasim, a resident of Niwali, was running an illegal furniture-making firm named Zoya Steam and Timber Furniture Mart. During the preliminary investigation, no valid licence was recovered from the owners to use teak wood in furniture making. 

Later, the departmental team confiscated about 200 teak wood door frames, 50 doors and windows made up of mango-wood, along with one Eicher truck, and two pickup vehicles from the firm and registered a case.

Read Also
Blood donation organised on PM's birthday in Sendhwa and Garoth
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Narmadapuram: Rape accused arrested after two years

Narmadapuram: Rape accused arrested after two years

Indore: Negligence in treatment of pregnant women; administration cancels licences of two hospitals,...

Indore: Negligence in treatment of pregnant women; administration cancels licences of two hospitals,...

Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at restaurant in city

Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at restaurant in city

Indore: Mock security drill held by CTG, ATS, cops at TI mall

Indore: Mock security drill held by CTG, ATS, cops at TI mall

Indore: Poor response to free precautionary dose; only 16% people take ‘third dose’ in city

Indore: Poor response to free precautionary dose; only 16% people take ‘third dose’ in city