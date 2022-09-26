Sendhwa: Forest Department raids furniture firm for illegally using teak wood

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Forest Department of Sendhwa raided a furniture-making firm in Niwali, Sendhwa on Sunday for illegally using teak wood for making furniture. The said action was executed by Sendhwa deputy forest divisional officer Mani Shankar Mishra and his team under the guidance of senior forest divisional officer Anupam Sharma. Notably, Khandwa forest circle chief conservator RP Rai has released a zero-tolerance policy towards forest crimes.

According to forest officer Sharma, accused Wasim, a resident of Niwali, was running an illegal furniture-making firm named Zoya Steam and Timber Furniture Mart. During the preliminary investigation, no valid licence was recovered from the owners to use teak wood in furniture making.

Later, the departmental team confiscated about 200 teak wood door frames, 50 doors and windows made up of mango-wood, along with one Eicher truck, and two pickup vehicles from the firm and registered a case.

