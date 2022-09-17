Blood donation organised on PM's birthday in Sendhwa and Garoth

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Under the direction of SDM Tapasya Parihar, a blood donation camp was organised at Civil Hospital Sendhwa as a part of Amrit Mahotsav and to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the blood donation camp, around 155 units of blood were donated from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday. A cake was also cut to mark the occasion. During the camp, Prem Jain donated blood for the 115th time, DFO Anupam Sharma, Tehsildar Manish Pandey, Rahul Solanki Bhavarsingh Chauhan Jagdish Randhawa Municipality CMO KamleshPatidar and four Muslim women also donated blood. The drive aims to collect close to one lakh units of blood in a day, besides raising awareness about the need for regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations, create a repository of voluntary blood donors so that those in need can get help on time and minimise the need for replacement blood donation.

Garoth: Blood donation organised on PM's birthday; TB Harega Desh Jeetega Jan Andolan launched

A huge blood donation camp was organised at Government Hospital, Garoth on Saturday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Along with this, "TB Harega Desh Jeetega Jan Andolan" campaign was also launched by the MLA of the area, Devi Lal Dhakad.

In this blood donation camp, about 172 units of blood were donated by the donors. On this occasion, MLA Dhakad, welcomed the beneficiaries of the government's public welfare schemes like the "Ladli Laxmi Yojana", "Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana", gas stove distribution scheme, and others by garlanding them. Dhakad and Municipal Council president Rajesh Sethia also addressed the public meeting by giving information about the welfare schemes run by PM Modi.

A new garbage collecting vehicle launched by Garoth civic body to collect the hospital waste was also inaugurated by MLA Dhakad. Early in the morning, BJP workers reached the hospital premises and cleaned the garden by sweeping out the dirt. On this occasion, party's senior leader Rajendra Jain, BJP Backward Front district president Ranjit Singh Chouhan, mandal president Umrao Singh Chouhan, Municipal Council vice president Mahesh Malviya, and others were also present.