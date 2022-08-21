e-Paper Get App

Sendhwa: Encroachment on land meant for CM Rise School removed

The land allotted for the construction of CM Rise School was encroached upon by Jai Bhavani Unity Organisation which was operating a gymnasium and Gaushala on the said land.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 10:08 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Encroachments on the site of the proposed CM Rise School here were recently removed by a team of local administration. The land allotted for the construction of CM Rise School was encroached upon by Jai Bhavani Unity Organisation which was operating a gymnasium and Gaushala on the said land. Mukesh, a member of the committee claimed that the Bajrang gymnasium has been operating here since 1958.

Gaushala has also been operating to provide shelter to stray and abandoned cattle. The gym has remained closed for two years owing to the Covid pandemic. Committee members also demanded to relocate the gym and gaushala.

A proposal has been passed to upgrade the Girls' school to CM Rise School. Because of this, land nearby the Girls' school was allotted for CM Rise school. As per information provided by the administration, a notice was issued to those who had illegally encroached on the allotted land. On the other hand, the committee has handed over a memorandum opposing action against them.

On Saturday, a joint team of district administration led by SDM Tapasya Parihar conducted the anti-encroachment drive and removed the illegal structure. Tehsildar Manish Pandey, Municipal CMO Kamlesh Patel along with police personnel were part of the drive.

