Sendhwa: Double-storey house of listed criminal razed

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In Sendhwa, the district administration on Monday began demolition of ëillegalí structures of people accused of pelting stones at Ramnavami procession in the town.

The drive has been initiated following the direction of district collector Shivraj Singh Verma and superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Shukla.

The official said the drive began with the demolition of a double-storey house of Samar Khan, a listed criminal. Five criminal cases have been registered against him. His mother Rukkaiya Bi is a corporator.

The removal gang reached the site with heavy machinery to bring down the structures. Police force was also deployed on the site to check any protest.

The drive continued till late in the evening and team demolished four houses completely, officers said that action will be taken against all those who have been caught in videos pelting stones. The houses of all the accused will be razed, he added.

So far, police registered 11 FIRs against more than 55 accused, including more than 15 identified and more than 40 unidentifed.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:39 PM IST