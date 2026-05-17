 Scuffle Breaks Out Between Inmates During Visitor Meeting At Indore Central Jail
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Scuffle Breaks Out Between Inmates During Visitor Meeting At Indore Central Jail

A clash reportedly broke out between inmates inside Indore Central Jail during a visitor meeting session on Saturday. The dispute began after an argument between Anwar Dacoit and Hemant Yadav over phone conversation time and later turned into a scuffle involving Krishnapal Singh alias Don. Jail guards controlled the situation and stopped the meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 17, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
Scuffle Breaks Out Between Inmates During Visitor Meeting At Indore Central Jail
Scuffle Breaks Out Between Inmates During Visitor Meeting At Indore Central Jail |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute broke out between inmates inside Indore Central Jail on Saturday during a visitor meeting session. 

The incident reportedly took place in Barrack No. 6 between inmate Hemant Yadav and Krishnapal Singh alias Don along with other prisoners.

According to information, some associates of Krishnapal Singh, including Pradeep Yadav and Golu Tiwari, had come to the jail to meet him on the occasion of his birthday. 

During the meeting, prisoners were talking to visitors through the jail window using the phone system.

The argument reportedly started when inmate Anwar Dacoit and Hemant Yadav got into a verbal fight over ending the conversation quickly. 

The situation escalated after Anwar allegedly pushed Hemant Yadav.

Sources said Krishnapal Singh alias Don then intervened, after which a scuffle broke out between the 2 groups. 

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Jail guards present at the spot stepped in and brought the situation under control. The meeting session was immediately stopped.

Following the incident, security for Anwar Dacoit has been increased and additional jail guards have been deployed inside the prison.

Sources also claimed that Krishnapal Singh alias Don holds influence inside the jail and regularly meets his associates at the visitor window. 

Allegations have also surfaced that meetings are taking place more frequently than allowed under jail rules, which permit visits only twice a week.

However, jail authorities have not officially confirmed the incident so far.

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