School Bus Carrying Around 60 Students Overturns In Khargone After Driver Loses Control Over Steering— VIDEO

School Bus Carrying Around 60 Students Overturns In Khargone; 8-9 Students Sustain Minor Straches | VIDEO | X

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A school bus carrying around 50 to 60 children overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Friday morning, causing panic among students and locals in the area.

Fortunately, the children did not sustain major injuries in the incident. Around eight to nine students suffered minor scratches and were provided assistance following the accident.

According to information, the incident took place in Banagarda village of Khargone district after the driver allegedly drove the bus at high speed and lost control of the vehicle. The sudden overturning of the bus left students and residents shocked.

50_60 बच्चों से भरी हुई बस.ड्राइवर की लाफारवाई ओर ओवर स्पीड के कारण गिर गई..

राहत की बात है कि बच्चों को ज्यादा कुछ नहीं लगा बस 8/9 बच्चों को हल्की सी खरोंच आई है... लेकिन जवाबदेह किसकी है आखिर ऐसे स्कूल या ड्राइवर?



School nam:- श्रीदीप academy Banagrda Khargone Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/6OwppJQAOD — बर्लिन... (@Manis_singh27) August 21, 2026

The bus reportedly belonged to Shrideep Academy and was carrying students to the school when the accident occurred.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of schoolchildren and the responsibility of educational institutions to ensure proper safety measures.

Parents and authorities have repeatedly stressed the need for trained drivers, regular maintenance of school buses, adherence to speed limits and strict compliance with road safety rules.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.