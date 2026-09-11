Scheme No 94: ₹ 10 Lakh Fine Slapped For Damaging Green Belt In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has imposed a hefty spot fine of Rs 10 lakh on the owner of a construction site for allegedly damaging a green belt boundary wall and cutting plants and trees in Scheme No 94.

The action was taken in Ward 37, following an inspection by municipal officials who found that the boundary wall of the green belt had been damaged and vegetation inside the premises had been harmed.

According to Zone 8 zonal officer Prakash Nagar, the construction site at Plot No 7 BA (New EB25), Scheme No 94, was found to have caused damage to the green belt and plants and trees on the premises. The fine was imposed on Sanjeevani Mittal, the property owner.

The alleged violation came to light during a morning routine inspection. Nagar and control officer Laxmikant Bajpai reached the spot after receiving information and inspected the site. The findings were subsequently reported to senior officials, including municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal and garden department in-charge Rajendra Rathore.

Following direction from the commissioner, the civic body official acted immediately and imposed the Rs 10 lakh spot fine.

The municipal corporation has made it clear that damage to green belts, gardens and other designated green spaces, as well as cutting or damaging plants and trees, will invite strict action under the applicable rules.

The hefty penalty signals the civic body's intent to crack down on destruction of urban greenery, particularly in areas where green belts are intended to protect the city's environmental cover.

The corporation said such action against those found damaging greenery would continue without leniency.