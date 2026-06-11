Scheme 140— Where Indore's New-Age Food Culture Comes Alive; Check Some Best Delicacies

Scheme 140: Where Indore's New-Age Food Culture Comes Alive |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Sarafa Bazaar and Chhappan Dukan continue to symbolise Indore's rich street-food legacy, Scheme 140 has rapidly established itself as one of the city's most popular modern dining destinations.

Over the past few years, the locality has transformed into a bustling food zone, attracting food enthusiasts, families, and young professionals looking for a wider range of culinary experiences.

Famous for its contemporary food culture

Unlike traditional food markets known for local snacks and sweets, Scheme 140 is famous for its contemporary food culture, featuring Chinese eateries, rooftop restaurants, cafés, dessert parlours, and family dining outlets.

The area's spacious roads, ample parking, and growing residential population have made it a preferred evening hangout spot for residents from nearby localities such as Nipania, Vijay Nagar, and Bicholi Mardana.

Chinese cuisine remains one of the biggest attractions

Chinese cuisine remains one of the biggest attractions in the area.

Popular outlets such as The Country Wok and Shiva Chinese Wok draw large crowds with their signature noodles, momos, chilli paneer, and wok-tossed dishes.

Their affordable menus and quick service have helped establish Scheme 140 as one of the city's emerging hotspots for Indo-Chinese food.

For North Indian cuisine, restaurants such as Project Charcoal, Guru Kripa, and GFC Restaurant continue to enjoy strong popularity among diners.

Known for their rich curries, tandoori platters, kebabs, and family-friendly ambience, these establishments have become regular destinations for weekend gatherings and celebrations.

The locality is also witnessing growing interest in international cuisines

While dedicated Korean restaurants remain limited in the area, Asian-inspired dining concepts and speciality restaurants are increasingly finding a place in Scheme 140's evolving food landscape.

Many food lovers visiting the area now seek Korean-style fried chicken, ramen, and other East Asian dishes available at select restaurants and cafés.

Local residents believe Scheme 140's success lies in its ability to combine convenience with variety. As Indore continues to expand, the food destination has emerged as a symbol of the city's changing dining preferences, offering everything from quick street-food bites to premium dining experiences.

With new outlets opening regularly and footfall continuing to rise, Scheme 140 is steadily cementing its position as one of Indore's most vibrant and sought-after food hubs.