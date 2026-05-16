Indore Gen-Z Bowling Craze: Top Bowling Spots in Indore To Roll A Strike With Friends

Looking for the perfect place to roll a strike in Indore? The city’s entertainment scene has expanded beyond cafes and malls, with several bowling alleys and gaming zones becoming popular hangout destinations. Whether you are planning a weekend outing with friends, a family day out, or a fun date, these bowling spots offer a mix of competition, food and entertainment under one roof. Here are the top 10 bowling destinations in Indore.
1. Thunder Strike Bowling
One of the highest-rated dedicated bowling venues in the city
Good for groups, birthdays, and late-night hangouts
Popular among local users for lane quality and atmosphere
2. Funplex Game Zone (TI mall) Bowling, Video games, VR, Dashing Car, Birthday Party Place
Strong choice for bowling plus arcade games and VR
Located in Treasure Island Mall, easy city-center access
3. Timezone Phoenix Mall Indore
Modern gaming setup with bowling and family entertainment
Works well if you want food + movie + gaming in one outing
4. Go Bananas
Inside Sayaji Hotel
Long-running entertainment zone with bowling, food, and sports vibe
5. Funplex Game Zone (Malhar Mega Mall) - Bowling Alley | Play Zone | Dashing Car | Party Place
Large gaming zone with bowling lanes and indoor activities
6. X-Fun Games Zone
Located in C21 Mall
Mentioned frequently by local users as a good bowling option
7. Mamma Mia Bowling Alley
Good rate and experience of bowling is fabulous
8. Neon Panda - Family Gamezone
Family-focused gaming destination with multiple indoor activities
9. SNOW CITY
Combines snow activities and gaming; bowling is available too
10. PLAY - IN
Indoor entertainment zone with games and activities in Central Mall
Whether you are aiming for a perfect strike or simply looking for a fun way to spend time with friends and family, Indore’s bowling spots offer something for everyone. With a mix of gaming, food and entertainment, these destinations are turning ordinary outings into memorable experiences across the city.