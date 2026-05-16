Indore Gen-Z Bowling Craze: Top Bowling Spots in Indore To Roll A Strike With Friends

Indore Gen-Z Bowling Craze: Top Bowling Spot in Indore Where You And Your Friends Can Chill | Pinterest

Looking for the perfect place to roll a strike in Indore? The city’s entertainment scene has expanded beyond cafes and malls, with several bowling alleys and gaming zones becoming popular hangout destinations. Whether you are planning a weekend outing with friends, a family day out, or a fun date, these bowling spots offer a mix of competition, food and entertainment under one roof. Here are the top 10 bowling destinations in Indore.

1. Thunder Strike Bowling

One of the highest-rated dedicated bowling venues in the city

Good for groups, birthdays, and late-night hangouts

Popular among local users for lane quality and atmosphere

2. Funplex Game Zone (TI mall) Bowling, Video games, VR, Dashing Car, Birthday Party Place

Strong choice for bowling plus arcade games and VR

Located in Treasure Island Mall, easy city-center access

3. Timezone Phoenix Mall Indore

Modern gaming setup with bowling and family entertainment

Works well if you want food + movie + gaming in one outing

4. Go Bananas

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Inside Sayaji Hotel

Long-running entertainment zone with bowling, food, and sports vibe

5. Funplex Game Zone (Malhar Mega Mall) - Bowling Alley | Play Zone | Dashing Car | Party Place

Large gaming zone with bowling lanes and indoor activities

6. X-Fun Games Zone

Located in C21 Mall

Mentioned frequently by local users as a good bowling option

7. Mamma Mia Bowling Alley

Good rate and experience of bowling is fabulous

8. Neon Panda - Family Gamezone

Family-focused gaming destination with multiple indoor activities

9. SNOW CITY

Combines snow activities and gaming; bowling is available too

10. PLAY - IN

Indoor entertainment zone with games and activities in Central Mall

Whether you are aiming for a perfect strike or simply looking for a fun way to spend time with friends and family, Indore’s bowling spots offer something for everyone. With a mix of gaming, food and entertainment, these destinations are turning ordinary outings into memorable experiences across the city.