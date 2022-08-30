Sardarpur: Villagers meet collector for renovation of dilapidated government school

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of villagers from Talavpara village in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district appeared before the district collector during the weekly public grievance redressal meeting and narrated their plight due to the dilapidated condition of a primary school building in their village.

Villagers said that the roof of the building of Talavpara primary school is crumbling. Walls have developed and for one-and-a-half months, 116 students and three teachers of the school are teaching in a hall of ManglikBhawan (community hall).

They added that the officials of the concerned department are well aware of their problem as they often visit the village and have inspected the dilapidated building. But to date, the construction of the new building has not started. As a result, the academic activities of the students are getting adversely affected.

Reacting to the villager’s complaint, district collector Dr Pankaj Jain assured the villagers that action will be taken soon in this matter and the result will be seen soon.

Villagers claimed that they are waiting for suitable action from the administration's side for the last one-and-a-half months. More than 20 villagers including the members of the School Management Committee came to the district headquarters and submitted a memorandum to the district collector with a copy of Free Press in which a detailed report of a dilapidated building, shifting of the school to the community hall, inspection done by the officials and other reports were handed over.

Free Press published reports of dilapidated buildings on July 23, 24, 28, 30 and August 2 prominently.

Villagers said that the education department did nothing for the education of 116 students of tribal dominated villages and now their only hope is from the district collector.

Dr Jain assured the villagers that action will be taken soon.

Earlier on July 20, plaster from the roof of a primary school fell. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident as the incident took place at night.

Reportedly, the school was built in the year 1995 with poor raw materials resulting in this incident. There are only three rooms in the school building which include two classrooms and one office. For 27 years, its roof made up of degraded black cement has been continuously falling apart. The iron bars laid on the roof have rotten.

The school management committee had also sent an estimate to the BRC office on December 6, 2019, but no steps were taken by the department in this direction.

According to teachers, many programmes including marriage ceremonies, birthday celebrations, and many other gatherings often take place at Manglik Bhawan where the students of the school are being taught these days creating continuous disturbance in studies.

Read Also Sardarpur: Officials directed to provide nutritious food at Aganwadi centres