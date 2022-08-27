Sardarpur: Officials directed to provide nutritious food at Aganwadi centres

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rahul Chouhan inspected the schools and Anganwadi centres falling under Sardarpur tehsil on Friday, during his day-long visit to Tirla area.

He was surprised to find Aganwadi assistants and workers absent from duties and failure to provide breakfast and lunch meals to the students. Expressing resentment, SDM instructed the concerned project officers and BRC of Women and Child Development Department to organise a meeting of mid-day meal groups, Anganwadi workers and assistants.

Following the directions, Project Officer Kamal Singh Nigwal, Abhilasha Waskel, BRC Bootsingh Bhanwar directed to organise a meeting of SHGs, Anganwadi employees at “Ajeevika Project office” on Saturday evening. During the meeting, SDM Chouhan, gave instructions to presidents and secretaries of SHGs to ensure quality food is being served at Aganwadi centres.

Officials should also visit all centres and check the units producing children’s food for quality and cleanliness in order to ensure efficient functioning, accountability and transparency. Also to provide nutritious food to children coming to Aganwadi centres with necessary calories, vitamins and proteins to help their growth, he said.

Necessary legal action would be taken against the group that fails to provide quality food to students. During this meeting, BRC Bootsingh Bhanwar, Women and Child Development project officer Kamal Singh Nigwal and Abhilasha Vaskel and other concerned officials were also present.