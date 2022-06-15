Sardarpur: Students suffer as teachers busy with poll duty

Representative Photo |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The government school here had reopened recently for offline classes after remaining shut for the past about 18 months due to the COVID pandemic.

It has been decided to formally celebrate the reopening of school on June 17 but celebrations seem to be low-key as teachers have been deployed on election duty ahead of three-tier panchayat elections. Several teachers have been deployed in three phases, as per guidelines issued by the state government.

Teachers have been asked to attend a training session for booth level officers (BLO) around 120 km away from their native tehsil. Normal functioning of the school has been paralysed as all teachers have been assigned poll duty.

Teachers say that it becomes physically and mentally taxing for them to balance the poll duties with classes. Although children are looking forward to the reopening of schools on June 17 the teaching staff of the school would be leaving to perform election duty.