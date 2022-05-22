Sardarpur: Juniors preferred over seniors for post of headmaster

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A classic case of how officials sitting in the rural area are misleading seniors by providing an erroneous report and flouting the norms laid by the government was reported in Dhar district.

In Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar, the administration preferred juniors instead of seniors for the post of headmaster. The matter surfaced at not one or two places, but at 13 middle and primary schools in the tehsil, where juniors were appointed as the headmasters instead of seniors.

Places, where anomalies are reported, include primary and middle schools at Bichiya, Patlawadiya, and Bhopwar villages.

Many aggrieved senior teachers who were upset with the administration’s move claimed that they felt cheated as their juniors were preferred for the post about eight months back over them.

Aggrieved teachers claimed that it all started after the subordinate staff of the Tribal Affairs Department sent an erroneous report to Dhar district collector.

According to the information, following the orders of the Government Tribal Welfare Department, Bhopal, such primary or secondary schools which are within a radius of 150 meters were merged into one campus and as per the norms, the senior-most teacher from campus in a school was to be appointed for the post of headmaster.

School teachers informed that the district collector had called for information about senior teachers for the post of headmaster of one campus and one school from all the Sankul principals, and block development education officers of Dhar district.

However, instead of sending correct information after verifying the facts, many of the officials allegedly forwarded an erroneous report to the district collector. Following this, list of newly appointed headmasters was released on September 22, 2021, and it shocked many of the eligible senior teachers, who were supposed to be appointed as headmasters, school teachers said.

School teachers alleged huge corruption in the entire appointment process and said that the officials sitting at the block level not only cheated them but also misinformed senior officials sitting at the district headquarters misinformed.

Assistant commissioner too busy to sign amendment list

With many of the senior teachers feeling cheated for the last eight months, sources in the Tribal Affairs Department, Dhar informed that the amendment list is ready, but the assistant commissioner of the Department of Tribal Affairs, Dhar Supriya Bisen has no time to sign this list.

A former clerk of the Department of Tribal Affairs, Dhar, said on the condition of anonymity that during my time, a case had come to the notice of a junior being appointed in place of a senior in a school. To find out the error, a list of corrections was prepared after calling for the report, only the signing is left.

Attempt to contact district collector Dr Pankaj Jain and assistant commissioner of Tribal Affairs Department Supriya Bisen on phone failed as the officers did not receive the phones.

ALSO READ Sardarpur: No solution yet to water shortage in Barvali and Shyampura villages

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 09:42 PM IST