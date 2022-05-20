Sardarpur: No solution yet to water shortage in Barvali and Shyampura villages

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has once again failed to resolve the water crisis of village Barvali in Sardarpur tehsil despite its staff going to the village. In this case, even the reprimand of the collector does not seem to have any effect on the local officers.

Syampura, home to around 1,500 tribals, is another village that is grappling with acute water shortage and is still deprived of the Nal Jal Yojana. In such a scenario the people of the village are forced to cover miles in search of water. There are three hand pumps and one tube well in the village but all the hand pumps have dried up and the motor of the tube well is not in a working condition.

The PHE has failed to connect the village with the Nal Jal Yojana, even after an official order to connect every village with this scheme. Repeated attempts to contact PHE SDO Naval Singh Bhuria failed as he did not respond to calls.

On the other hand, the CM visited Poshia village, Sardarpur on May 16 where he was stopped at the helipad by the villager who apprised him of the water scarcity in their village. The CM immediately ordered that the problem be solved as soon as possible. Later, on the same day collector Pankaj Jain solved the problem through a meeting. On the other side, villagers Barvali and Syampura are still thirsty.

