Sardarpur: Distribution of moong dal to children; move aimed at reducing food insecurity and promoting healthy eating

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Moong dal was distributed among primary and middle students of government schools in around 95 gram panchayats and janpad education centres that fall under Sardarpur tehsil.

The distribution was done under the Prime Minister's Nutrition Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) under the mid-day meal scheme as per guidelines given by the state government. Under this, 10 kg of moong dal was distributed to the primary school (Class 5) students and 15 kg to the middle school (Class 10) students.

The move is aimed at reducing food insecurity and promoting healthy eating among students attending public schools in socioeconomically disadvantaged areas.

The remaining students will get moong dal from their respective fair price shops in their respective areas. MLA Pratap Grewal, district president Trilok Singh Pal, SDM Bondarsingh Kalesh, SDOP Ramsingh Meda, block education officer Pramod Kumar Mathur, block resource coordinator Bootsingh Bhanwar among others were also present.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:45 PM IST