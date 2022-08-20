Sardarpur: Hostel superintendent suspended after death of 11-year-old girl

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the death of an 11-year-old girl at the Kasturba Girls Hostel, the district administration suspended hostel superintendent Ranjana Sunderlal Verma with immediate effect.

Besides, the administration also summoned block resource coordinator Bootsingh Bhanwar and issued notice in this matter to know why the hostels were not being inspected by him from time to time.

The hostel is being operated in Tirla Gram Panchayat of Sardarpur tehsil and on Friday, one hostel inmate Varsha, 11, daughter of Rakesh Bhabar and a student of Class 6 died. According to information, Varshaís health had deteriorated suddenly and after failing to get proper treatment, she died. After her death, the superintendent did not inform the senior officials in time.

After the incident, sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chouhan and his team inspected the hostel and found gross irregularities there.

During the inspection, the hostel girls had told the officials that the superintendent was not present at the headquarters.

The girls informed the SDM that they do not get good food and green vegetables. Besides, whatever they get here at the hostel is of very poor quality. When the storeroom was opened by SDM Chouhan, the team saw the raw pulse kept there was not good Also, the hostel superintendent, Ranjana Verma, does not reside in the hostel, but resided in Rajgarh. Notably, there are 200 girls are residing at the hostel currently.

Following this, hostel superintendent Verma has been suspended.

Earlier, on Thursday Varsha had fever and her health deteriorated on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Failing to get medical attention, the girl took medicines herself and went to her room for rest. On Friday, she became unconscious.

She was taken to Sardarpur Hospital, from where the hostel assistant informed her family members. At the hospital, on-duty doctor ML Jain declared her dead on arrival.

Dr Jain told that the girl was brought dead on Friday at 7 am. The body has been handed over to the parents after post-mortem. The cause of death will be known only after the viscera report comes.

