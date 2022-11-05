Sardarpur: 'Fertiliser black marketeers to be booked under NSA'

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): With three back-to-back raids on black marketeers and the fertiliser mafia in Sardarpur tehsil, the administration has taken a strict stand and issued a warning to those who are involved in black marketing of fertilisers from vehicles in the Sardarpur area.

The administration made it clear that if someone is caught doing black marketing of fertilisers, then action will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA).

Notably, in the last month, a team of administration conducted raids at Barmandal, Amzhera and Barkheda villages.

On Saturday, SDM Rahul Chauhan held a meeting of tehsildar, naib tehsildar, agriculture department officers, co-operative department officers and licensed traders and gave clear instructions that farmers should not face any shortage of fertilisers under any circumstances.

The officials were told that they are being negligent even after the availability of adequate manure and this was not acceptable. The SDM directed to open the shops of the society early in the morning and ensure the distribution of fertilisers to the farmers by late evening. He warned that those who do not pay heed to the warning will not be spared.SDM Chouhan told instructed the officials to undertake intensive tours in their respective areas and inspect the private retail shops and inspected godowns and monitor their records.

SDM Chouhan, while inspecting the double lock godown of Rajgarh Society, instructed the manager that the allocated fertilisers should be distributed to the farmers expeditiously.