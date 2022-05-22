Sanawad: Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana is only for poor families, says MLA Birla

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana is a boon for needy families. The Shivraj government is determined for the dignified marriage of daughters. MLA Birla said these things as a chief guest at the mass wedding ceremony of 15 couples at Jaiswal Dharamshala.

He added, under the yojana, all the newlyweds would be given standard quality material worth Rs 38 K.

It includes TV, sewing machine, wall clock, steel cupboard, iron bed, 51 steel utensils, and other items. Apart from this, am FD of Rs 11,000 and additional Rs 6,000 will be provided in the name of the bride.

He warned, that the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana is for the marriage of daughters of poor families. Therefore, ineligible or already married couples should not try to take advantage of this scheme.

The MLA directed the officers to give bills for all the materials being given to the newlyweds. So, in case of any material is found defective, it can be replaced.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Group Marriage Committee, Baidia president Kanhaiyalal Mansare, vice president Santosh Bhalse, treasurer Surendra Panwar, secretary Dharmendra Sharde, co-secretary Premlal Kundale and guests wished for a happy future for the newlyweds and blessed them.

Notably, mass marriage ceremonies organised in Badiya had to be cancelled due to the registration of a large number of ineligible couples.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 09:35 PM IST