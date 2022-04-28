Sanawad: History textbooks must include chapter on valour and ideals of Bajirao

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): An event to mark the death anniversary of great Marath warrior Bajirao Peshwa was held here at Raverkhedi village in Sanawad tehsil in Khargone district. The event was organised under the aegis of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Speaking as the keynote speaker on the occasion, international organisation general secretary Vinayak Rao Deshpande, said that one of the greatest Maratha warriors to have ever lived Peshwa sacrificed his life for protection, unity and integrity of India. A chapter describing the valour and ideals of Bajirao should be included in the history textbooks. A Sainik School should be set up in his memory. He was trained as a diplomat and military expert since early years of his life. Bajirao was well known for his battle tactics, and his skill in rapid troop movement which helped him win many battles against the Mughals. Bajirao aimed at freeing Hindu pilgrimage places from the clutches of the Mughals.

Provincial campaigner Baliram Patel said that Peshwa is credited with expanding the Maratha empire across India and is said to be the most charismatic and dynamic leader in Indian history. It is a matter of grief that great heroes like Bajirao Peshwa and Shivaji were not given due place in the pages of history. MP Gajendra Patel also paid homage to Bajirao Peshwa. MLA Sachin Birla said that the memorial site of Bajirao Peshwa is a sacred heritage and the state government will provide every possible help for the development of the Bajirao Peshwa memorial site. Patron Shripad Kulkarni, told that tenders worth Rs 29 crore have been passed and a 14 feet high statue of Bajirao Peshwa will be constructed along with Rameshwar temple bridge, Bajirao Peshwa museum and theatre, food zone and parking will also be constructed.

During the programme, Shri Ram Mandal president Chhajjulal Patel, pratishthan president Laxman Ingle, Manoj Birla, Nagendra Muchhala and a large number of people were also present. The programme was conducted by the head of publicity, Parasram Chauhan and the treasurer Ritesh Patidar extended a vote of thanks.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:51 PM IST