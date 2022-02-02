Sanawad: Farmers stage dharna on road over installation of tower on agricultural land

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Local farmers and employees of the power transmission company are once again at loggerhead over the alleged callous attitude of company staffers over installation of towers on agricultural fields. A number of farmers from Khangwara, Chitramor, and Rajpura village staged dharna on Chitramor road in protest against the electricity transmission company staffers for going back on their words. The protest comes just a week after company employees had agreed upon not to continue with the tower installation work until the compensation issue was settled.

However, on Tuesday , a number of farmers took to the streets after they received information that the company employees with heavy police force were heading to their agricultural land for the installation of towers. The farmersí protest ended when the official gave in writing to suspend all work till the compensation issue was not addressed.

Just a week back, in the presence of MLA Sachin Birla and administrative officials, the company officials had assured farmers that till the amount of compensation towards installing towers on the agricultural fields was agreed upon, the company would suspend all the installation work.

However, going back on their words, the company officials escorted by heavy police force came to the fields for the installation of towers. This angered the farmers of Khangwara, Chitramor, and Rajpura village and they along with their families members staged dharna on the Chitramor road raising slogans against the officials over forcible installation of towers on their fields.

As soon as the local MLA Birla received information, he rushed to the spot and discussed the matter again with the company's superintendent engineer Satish Dubey in the presence of SDM Anubhav Jain, SDOP Vinod Dixit, SHO in-charge MR Romde.

The MLA questioned Dubey for calling the heavy police force when it was decided earlier that until the issue of the compensation was resolved, the company would not install the towers. Birla said that the attitude of the company was not right and unless the farmers agree upon the compensation amount, no installation of the tower would take place under any condition.

Dubey said that the district collector was unaware of the previous meeting and so he had directed for the installation of the tower. We were acting on the directions of the district collector, Dubey said in defence.

When the MLA asked Dubey why the collector was not informed about the decision taken in the previous meeting, the superintendent engineer failed to give any satisfactory reply. The MLA expressed deep displeasure calling Dubey's attitude irresponsible.

Thereafter, public representatives including Inder Birla, Mohan Malgayan, Jai Crora, Mukesh Lonkar, Vijay Chaudhary, administrative officers, farmers, and the company's superintendent engineer Dubey reached Sanawad police station. Dubey gave in writing that till the issue of the compensation of farmers was not resolved, the towers would not be installed in the fields. The officials have assured to resolve the issue within ten days.

