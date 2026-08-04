Sadhvi Ritambhara Leads Guru Purnima Celebrations At Omkareshwar, To Visit Dhar On Aug 6 | FP photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Guru Purnima was celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm at Parmashakti Peeth in Kothi village near Omkareshwar on Tuesday in the presence of Sadhvi Ritambhara.

The programme began with Ganesh Vandana by students of Samvid Gurukulam Residential Girls School, followed by cultural performances and lamp lighting.

Sadhvi Ritambhara blessed devotees and conducted the Gurudiksha ceremony.

She said a true guru guides disciples from ignorance to knowledge, fear to freedom and suffering to joy, and stressed that spiritual guidance should focus on self-realisation rather than personality worship.

Sadhvi Sakshi Chetna, Swami Satyashil, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Satyashreya and a large number of devotees attended the event.

A new Parmashakti Peeth management committee was also announced. PD Agrawal was appointed executive president, Vikram Desai secretary and Anand Kanadkar joint secretary, among other office-bearers.

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Sadhvi Ritambhara to visit Dhar

Dhar: Padma Bhushan awardee Sadhvi Ritambhara will visit Dhar on Aug 6 and is scheduled to offer prayers at the historic Bhojshala.

Her visit has generated enthusiasm among devotees and social organisations. She has previously visited Dhar for religious programmes, discourses and cow-protection activities.