 Illegal Old-Age Home Demolished In Indore After Video Shows Assault On Women Inmates | VIDEO
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Illegal Old-Age Home Demolished In Indore After Video Shows Assault On Women Inmates | VIDEO

Authorities demolished an illegal old-age home in Indore after a video showed a 14-year-old boy allegedly beating elderly women inmates. The inquiry found the home was operating without statutory permissions on encroached municipal land. Its 31 inmates were shifted to government-recognised facilities, while the boy was produced before the Child Welfare Committee and taken into protective care.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities on Monday demolished an illegal old-age home in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, days after a video showing elderly women being assaulted at the facility surfaced on social media, triggering public outrage.

According to officials, an inquiry was launched after the video showed a 14-year-old boy allegedly beating elderly women with a stick at the old-age home, located in the Banganga police station area.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nidhi Verma said the investigation found that the home had been operating from an 8,000 sq ft municipal property that had been illegally encroached upon for the past four years.

Following the inquiry, Neelam Dubey, who was running the home, handed over possession of the property to the Indore Municipal Corporation, after which the structure was demolished, Verma said.

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Officials said the administration had sealed the old-age home on July 30 and shifted its 31 inmates to government-recognised facilities run by the Social Justice Department.

The inquiry also found that the home was being operated without the mandatory statutory permissions.

The 14-year-old boy, who allegedly assaulted the elderly women, was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which has taken him into protective care.

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