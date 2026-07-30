Indore Old Age Home Sealed After Viral Video Shows Teen Beating Elderly Women With Sticks| VIDEO

Indore Old Age Home Sealed After Minor Allegedly Beats Elderly Residents | VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore district administration has sealed an old age home in the city’s Banganga area, shortly after a video showing a teen beating elderly women went viral on social media.

The incident took place at Premashray Old Age Home near Marimata water tank. After receiving information about the incident, Indore Collector Shivam Verma took serious note of the matter and ordered an immediate inquiry.

A joint team of SDM Malharganj, the Social Justice Department and the Women and Child Development Department was sent to the facility.

#MP: Teen Boy Caught Beating Elderly With Stick At An Old Age Home In #Indore#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/NFM8PpPV79 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 30, 2026

Elderly residents shifted to recognised old age homes

The team shifted the elderly residents to recognised old age homes, including Ganesh Ashram, Nirashrit Seva Ashram and Asha Nilay.

The minor boy was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for necessary care and further legal action. The administration said the safety and dignity of elderly residents would remain its priority.

During the preliminary investigation, officials found that Premashray Old Age Home was being operated without proper approval.

The administration immediately sealed the facility, while the Social Justice Department started the process of registering an FIR against the operator.

Officials are also investigating under what permission the old age home was being run from a municipal building constructed on government land.

According to police, the boy had come to the old age home with his mother around five months ago. His mother had suffered burn injuries and died after a few days. Since then, the boy had been staying at the facility.

Police said that on Wednesday, the boy had an argument with an elderly woman, following which he allegedly attacked her with a stick. The video also showed him fighting with people who tried to stop him.

During the inquiry, police found that the boy’s mental condition was not stable. Officials said he would undergo counselling and be shifted to a child care institution for further supervision.

The old age home operator has also been instructed to ensure that the boy does not come in contact with elderly residents.