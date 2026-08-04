18-Year-Old SSC Aspirant Hangs Himself In Rented Room In Indore

18-Year-Old SSC Aspirant Hanged Himself In Rented Room In Indore After 15 Days | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old SSC aspirant allegedly hanged himself on Monday night in Indore. The victim shifted from Narsinghgarh to Indore only a fortnight ago for exam preparation.

The incident occurred in Indrapuri, under the jurisdiction of the Bhanwarkua police station in Indore.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as 18-year-old Priyansh, son of Ajit Kaurav, a resident of Indrapuri Colony in the Narsinghgarh, Gadarwara district.

He had arrived in Indore just about 15 days ago to prepare for the SSC competitive exam and was living in a rented room in the Bhanwarkua area with three friends.

According to his friends, Priyansh had been in Indore for only about 15 days. He was attending demo classes for the SSC exam but was unable to focus on his studies.

He had even expressed a desire to return home during a phone conversation with his parents. His family had agreed to let him come back, but he took this drastic step before that could happen.

Shivam, a friend of the deceased, stated that he and another companion had gone to coaching on Monday evening. About half an hour earlier, their third friend had also left the room to meet an acquaintance.

Priyansh was alone in the room at that time. When the two returned, they found him hanging.

He was immediately brought down and taken to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to MY Hospital; there, doctors declared him dead.

Priyansh’s family consists of his parents and an elder brother who is pursuing a B.Tech degree in Bhopal. His father is a farmer.

The police did not find any suicide note in the room. The Bhanwarkua police have registered a case of unnatural death and have initiated an investigation.

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