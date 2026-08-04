Indore BHMS Interns Explore Research Opportunities At SKRP Gujarati Homoeopathic College | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): S.K.R.P. Gujarati Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital organised a career guidance lecture for BHMS interns on Monday on the topic, Research Opportunities after Successful Completion of BHMS.

Internationally renowned homoeopathic physician, researcher and academician Prof.

Dr Ashwini Kumar Dwivedi (Dr A.K. Dwivedi) encouraged students to pursue research alongside clinical practice, saying the future belongs to doctors who generate scientific evidence as well as treat patients.

He said homoeopathy is expanding beyond clinical practice into evidence-based medicine, scientific research and innovation.

Highlighting career opportunities, he spoke about clinical research, public health, medical education, drug proving, epidemiology, integrative medicine, artificial intelligence and digital health.

Dr Dwivedi also informed students about research fellowships and projects offered by ICMR, CCRH, DST, DBT, CSIR and national AYUSH institutions.

Stressing research methodology, biostatistics, scientific writing, ethics, Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and data management, he urged interns to publish their findings in scientific journals and contribute to strengthening evidence-based homoeopathy in India.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion, during which students' queries on research were answered through practical examples.