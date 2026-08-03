IIM Indore Study: Rural YouTubers Are Building Thriving Digital Businesses Through Local Content | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India’s creator economy is no longer an urban story.

A study by IIM Indore’s Dr Srikanth Nayaka has found that rural YouTubers are turning local language, village life and hyperlocal issues into professional digital ventures, building loyal audiences while navigating the uncertain economics of the platform economy.

Published in Television & New Media, the study examines My Village Show (MVS), a Telugu-language YouTube collective based in Lambadipally village in Telangana, to understand how rural creators are using digital platforms to build audiences and create new opportunities beyond the traditional media industry.

The study traces MVS from its beginnings as a small YouTube channel in 2012 to its evolution into a registered private media company employing full-time and part-time staff.

It is based on textual analysis, ethnographic fieldwork, participant observation and in-depth interviews with eight members of the MVS production team.

The researcher conducted fieldwork in Lambadipally between August and October 2022, observing production practices, collaborative workflows and interactions between creators and their communities.

Local stories become digital strength

The research highlights how YouTube has provided space for Telangana’s voices, which have historically had limited representation in mainstream media and entertainment industries.

Folk songs, short films, farming videos and other vernacular content have proliferated on the platform, creating a distinctly regional digital culture.

MVS has built its identity around local language, culture and everyday experiences, combining humour and entertainment with messages on sanitation, public health, elections, unemployment and digital addiction.

The study describes this as a form of “participatory culture”, where creators and communities are closely connected and local narratives become the foundation for digital entrepreneurship.

From village creators to professional production teams

The study found that rural creators are not merely making videos for online audiences.

They are developing increasingly professional production systems, sharing creative and technical resources and pursuing higher cinematic production values.

Several MVS creators interviewed during the research expressed ambitions of becoming actors, film directors, editors, cinematographers and writers, indicating how digital platforms can serve as a stepping stone towards mainstream media and entertainment careers.

The findings also suggest that businesses operating with limited resources can drive innovation through cross-functional teamwork and shared ownership of projects.

Success comes with platform uncertainty

Despite their growing popularity, rural creators continue to face significant economic uncertainty.

Producing high-quality cinematic content requires investment in equipment, production facilities and skilled manpower, while returns remain unpredictable.

Changing algorithms, audience engagement metrics, monetisation policies, fluctuating revenues and limited sponsorship opportunities make platform-based businesses precarious.

To remain visible, MVS creators constantly adapt their production schedules, content formats and audience engagement strategies.

The study notes that they also use digital metrics and audience management strategies to navigate the increasingly competitive creator economy.

Hyperlocal content offers lessons for businesses

For businesses and marketers, the research points to the growing value of hyperlocal content strategies. Regional creators often possess a level of cultural understanding and audience trust that conventional advertising may struggle to achieve.

Organisations looking to reach diverse audiences can therefore benefit from collaborating with creators who understand regional languages, traditions and social concerns.

The study broadens the understanding of India’s creator economy by shifting the spotlight from urban influencers to rural digital entrepreneurs.

Its central message is clear: innovation, professionalisation and digital entrepreneurship are increasingly emerging from India’s villages, showing that the next generation of influential digital media ventures may not necessarily come from the country’s metropolitan centres.