Police Review Security, Traffic Arrangements For Kanwar Yatra On Indore–Omkareshwar Route | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Saturday inspected the security and traffic arrangements on the Indore-Khandwa-Omkareshwar route ahead of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra during the Shravan month.

The inspection was conducted to ensure the annual pilgrimage is safe, smooth and well organised for thousands of devotees expected to travel along the route.

On the instructions of superintendent of police (Indore Rural) Rajendra Kumar Verma, Deputy Superintendent of police (Headquarters) Umakant Chaudhary and Simrol police station in-charge Kuldeep Khatri visited the pilgrimage route and inspected the proposed holding areas.

They reviewed preparations related to crowd management, traffic regulation, emergency response, security deployment and other essential facilities.

Necessary instructions were issued to police personnel and other officials to ensure all arrangements are completed before the yatra begins.

Officials said senior authorities, including the district collector, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) and superintendent of police, had already conducted a joint inspection of the route and directed all departments to work in coordination.

Based on those instructions, preparations are being carried out on a priority basis.

DSP Chaudhary said the police have planned extensive security arrangements along the route, including the deployment of sufficient police personnel at key locations, regular motorcycle and four-wheeler patrols, wireless communication facilities, and the installation of information banners and guidance boards for devotees.

The administration is also carrying out road repairs, improving street lighting and completing other infrastructure works.

To reduce congestion and ensure the smooth movement of Kanwar pilgrims, heavy vehicles have been diverted to alternative routes.

During the inspection, DSP Chaudhary also held a coordination meeting with police, revenue and administrative officials at Simrol police station.

Police urged people to follow traffic rules, cooperate with officials and contact the nearest police