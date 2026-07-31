Indore Turns Waste Segregation Into A Selfies’ World Of Record | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reinforcing its reputation as India's cleanest city, Indore has scripted another chapter in its sanitation success story by setting a World Book of Records (London) benchmark after 5,46,724 citizens clicked 'Segregation Selfies' with six categories of segregated waste, transforming an awareness campaign into a global record.

The achievement came under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' 'Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao' campaign, with the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) aiming to collect five lakh segregation selfies. The city not only met the target but surpassed it by more than 46,000 selfies, making the campaign one of the largest citizen-driven waste segregation initiatives in the country.

The record reflects more than just numbers. It underlines Indore's deeply ingrained culture of waste segregation and public participation, with lakhs of residents voluntarily showcasing the segregation of wet waste, dry waste, domestic hazardous waste, sanitary waste, e-waste and other waste categories at the source.

The civic body converted all 85 municipal wards into campaign zones, with sanitation workers, door-to-door waste collection teams, cleanliness volunteers, educational institutions, resident welfare associations, traders' bodies, NGOs and social organisations mobilising citizens on an unprecedented scale. Special activities were organised at designated selfie points, public places and on waste collection vehicles to encourage participation.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav described the achievement as proof that cleanliness is not merely the responsibility of the IMC but a collective civic commitment. He said Indore's residents had once again demonstrated that when an entire city works towards a common goal, even world records become achievable. He thanked citizens, sanitation workers, students, volunteers, traders and every organisation associated with the campaign.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said the world record was the outcome of years of disciplined civic behaviour and Indore's evolved sanitation culture. He emphasised that waste segregation at source is the foundation of a clean and healthy city, adding that the campaign had inspired lakhs of residents to strengthen the city's cleanliness movement through active participation.