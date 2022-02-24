Russia-Ukraine conflict: Medical students seek government's help to return home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even before the sun rose, medical students from Indore studying in Ukraine woke up to the horrific sound of a bomb blast. Before they could understand the situation, a wave of panic took over as news of missile attacks from Russia and bombardment continued for a while.



The situation remained tough throughout the day as students struggled to find a way to evacuate from the country. A group of 60 students gathered in front of the Indian Embassy seeking help to leave the country.

Though Indore coordinator Jitendra Sahu and other facilitators had sent a flight to bring back students under the evacuation plan, the flight returned empty, as the international airport was shut down.

As bombarding continued, students tried to get some food but the markets had run out of even bread, which is a staple diet for most students from Indore.



Parents' plea to bring back their kids

As students panicked there, their parents back in Indore were worried sick about losing their children forever. Sunita and Dr Rajesh Tripathi whose sons are in Ukraine, just about 20 kilometres from the epicentre of attack, reached out to all the possible connections and authorities to bring back their sons.

Living for about eight years in Ukraine, medical students were in the last phase of their training to becoming a doctor. They were planning an evacuation, but the swiftness of the attack caught them by surprise.

Students expecting net shut-down

Medical students fear that cyber-attacks will take place and the internet would be shut down, breaking all communication with the outside world.

Students urge Indian Embassy to rescue them

Medical students are urging the Indian embassy to evacuate them. Dharmendra Gurjar, Sourabh, Digvijay Patil , Hemant Sharma, Shubham Pandey, Yash Kanojiya, Abhishek Patidar and among the many students from Indore are now stuck in Ukraine.



“We are all acting brave for everyone. We are doctors, warriors for the world. However, we have a responsibility towards our country and family. We urge Prime Minister to evacuate us.” -Hrishikesh Tripathi



“Situation here is tough. We don’t even know if we will be able to get our next meal. We are looking at India, our motherland, to bring us home." -Mohit Sharma



“We have to be strong for everyone. I just hope we get out before communication links are also cut off. It’s a much tougher situation for our parents.” -Eshank Tripathi



“We are controlling panic, being doctors and trained for the same. However, the situation needs quick help from Indian government for its citizens.” -Ashutosh Sharma

Sending flight on February 28

“Indian embassy had already informed students and coordinators to evacuate students, as India is on good terms with both Ukraine and Russia. The evacuation was in process. However, the chartered flight on Feb 15 was blocked and another one today was also blocked. We are sending the next flight on Feb 28, hoping to bring back all the students now as per plans by the end of Feb.” -Jitendra Sahu, Coordinating international students.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:50 PM IST