RTI Reveals: 21 hit by gas leak at Grasim industries, Nagda

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): As many 21 people were hit by gas leakage incident at the Grasim industries on Wednesday, revealed local administration in a response to an application filed under Right to Information (RTI).

The RTI application was filed by an activist Kailash Sanolia. In its response the local administration revealed that 21 people were affected by gas leakage at the Grasim plant and they were treated at the Government Hospital.

Sanolia said that he filed RTI under the special section since the matter pertains to life and liberty of individuals. Meanwhile, collector Ashish Singh has constituted a committee to probe the gas leak incident.

Earlier, on January 5, panic spread in the town after sulphur trioxide (SO3) gas leaked from a tank at an industrial unit of Grasim, causing irritation in the eyes, throat and lungs of people living in the radius of 1.5 kilometres.

Residents of the locality were in for a shock when white fumes started emanating from the Grasim Industries plant. 'The gas leaked out at around 4pm. The company staff controlled the situation and plugged the leak,' said sub-divisional magistrate Ashutosh Goswami after incident.

SO3 gas is used in the fibre division of Grasim. State industrial health and safety deputy director Arvind Sharma said the gas emanated from the oleum liquid (fuming sulphuric acid) tank and looked like white smoke when it came in contact with air. 'Our teams reached the plant to check the situation,' he said.

Grasim Industries Nagda PR officer Sanjay Vyas said, 'The leakage has been plugged. No injuries have been reported.'

Meanwhile, RTI activist Sanolia said that health department has provided him with the list of people affected in the incident within 24 hours under a special section of the Act.

The response revealed that the symptoms of burning eyes, sore throat and nervousness have been reported in the people affected by the gas.

Sanolia said that collector Singh has constituted an inquiry panel to probe the incident. The panel will probe five points: Under what circumstances the incident took place, whether adequate security arrangements were in place, whether the incident could have been avoided in any way, who is responsible for the occurrence of the incident and other suggestions.

